Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
entertainment

Netflix streams some educational films on YouTube for free

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Netflix Inc said on Friday it had made some documentary features and series, including Our Planet and Explained, available on the company's YouTube channel for free at the request of teachers.

The move comes as the coronavirus outbreak has forced educational institutions to shut down, and confined millions of students to their homes, compelling schools and colleges to tap virtual tools to keep the classes running.

The decision to make some content free on YouTube is a rare exception to Netflix's marketing strategy, which otherwise charges a monthly subscription fee from users to avail its services.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has driven an internet boom, boosting shares of Netflix, the company faces tightening competition from Apple TV+ and Disney+, which has attracted more than 50 million paid users globally.

"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed," the company said in a blog posts, explaining the move.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel