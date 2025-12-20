 Japan Today
Image: Evangelion:30+ ; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion official website
entertainment

New 'Evangelion' short anime, written by Hideaki Anno, to have world premiere early next year

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Late last month, we found out that there’s going to be a live-action "Evangelion" kabuki stage play, which will be performed at the upcoming "Evangelion:30+ ; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion" event. It turns out, though, that even that’s not the most surprising part of the festivities, because now comes word that a brand-new "Evangelion" anime short will screen at the event as well.

The announcement was made on the event’s official website, which clearly states that this will be a “new short animation,” so it’s not just going to be a montage of memorable scenes spliced together from the Eva TV anime and movies. Nor is it going to be a quickie “Hi, welcome to Evangelion:30+ ; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion!” greeting or music video, as the announcement says it will be approximately 13 minutes in length.

"Evangelion" creator Hideaki Anno himself is credited as the new short anime’s planner, scriptwriter, and chief supervisor. Listed as director is Naoyuki Asano, animation director for "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time," the final installment in the "Rebuild of Evangelion" theatrical anime series. Also involved, as supervisors, are Kazuya Tsurumaki (co-director on all four "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies), Shinji Higuchi (who worked on all four "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies’ storyboards), and Ikki Todoroki (assistant director for the final two "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies). So while it’s not currently known if the new Eva short anime will be a sequel, retrospective, or something else, it’s clearly something the staff feels is important enough to warrant the combined efforts of the franchise’s head honchos. No mention of voice talent has been made, but with every single main member of the Evangelion voice cast scheduled to attend the event, it would be surprising if none of them contributed their talents to the project.

The new short anime will be shown only once per day, and with "Evangelion:30+ ; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion" scheduled for February 21 to 23 at Yokohama Arena in the city of Yokohama, that means a total of just three screenings. However, the announcement says that the new short anime will “have its world-premiere as an exclusive screening at the event,” so it sounds like everyone outside the Yokohama Arena walls will get to see it too, eventually.

Source: Evangelion:30+ ; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion official website

