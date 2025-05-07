 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2024 Broadcaster David Attenborough is seen before the first round match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Estonia's Mark Lajal
Image: Reuters/Hannah McKay
entertainment

New Attenborough film showcases both destruction and hope in planet's oceans

By Susanna Twidale
LONDON

British naturalist David Attenborough says there is hope for the future of the planet's oceans in a new film that sets out both the scale of damage caused by human activities and the oceans' capacity for recovery.

In his latest work "Ocean", Attenborough, one of the world's best-known nature broadcasters and filmmakers whose work spans seven decades, charts the challenges faced by the seas over his lifetime, from destructive industrial fishing practices to mass coral reef bleaching.

"After almost 100 years on the planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea,” he says in a trailer of the movie.

Its full release in cinemas on Thursday coincides with Attenborough's 99th birthday.

Despite depicting the bleak current state of the health of the ocean, discoveries made during filming offer hope, Attenborough said.

"The ocean can recover faster than we had ever imagined, it can bounce back to life," he said. "If we save the sea we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet I'm sure nothing is more important."

The film's release comes ahead of the United Nations Ocean conference in Nice, France, in June where it is hoped more countries will ratify a 2023 agreement to protect ocean biodiversity.

So far only 21 countries have officially signed, falling well short of the 60 countries needed for the agreement to come into force.

© (Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
