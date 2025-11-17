 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

New 'Demon Slayer' movie tops ¥100 bil globally; first for Japanese film

0 Comments
TOKYO

The latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" earned a total of 106.3 billion yen ($686.5 million) globally, becoming the first Japanese film to top 100 billion yen worldwide, its distributor said Monday.

According to Aniplex Inc, the film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns" has attracted a total of 89.17 million viewers worldwide and earned over 37.9 billion yen at the Japanese box office since its release in July.

It is the second-highest-grossing film in Japan after "Spirited Away," released in 2001 by the famed animation house Studio Ghibli Inc.

The film is the first part of a planned trilogy depicting the final battle between Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow band of demon slayers and the man-eating demons they face.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog