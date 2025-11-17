New 'Demon Slayer' movie tops ¥100 bil globally; first for Japanese film

The latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga "Demon Slayer" earned a total of 106.3 billion yen ($686.5 million) globally, becoming the first Japanese film to top 100 billion yen worldwide, its distributor said Monday.

According to Aniplex Inc, the film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns" has attracted a total of 89.17 million viewers worldwide and earned over 37.9 billion yen at the Japanese box office since its release in July.

It is the second-highest-grossing film in Japan after "Spirited Away," released in 2001 by the famed animation house Studio Ghibli Inc.

The film is the first part of a planned trilogy depicting the final battle between Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow band of demon slayers and the man-eating demons they face.

