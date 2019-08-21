Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New James Bond film title 'No Time To Die'

LONDON

The next James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as 007 will be called "No Time To Die" and released in April 2020, the storied franchise announced on Tuesday.

Filming of the 25th cinematic installment of the British spy saga is already underway, but has been beset by problems.

An explosion at Britain's Pinewood Studios in June rocked one of the film sets, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury.

The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.

Bond actor Craig earlier had to undergo minor ankle surgery after an injury on set. Craig -- who will play the legendary character for the fifth time -- sustained the injury during filming in Jamaica.

Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the long-awaited movie that is set to see Craig bow out after eight years as 007.

It will also see the return of Ralph Fiennes as Bond's boss and French actress Lea Seydoux.

The production has been repeatedly delayed over script disputes. The delays were prompted in part by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's replacement by Cary Fukunaga in September.

The film is now due to open in cinemas in Britain on April 3, 2020, and in the United States five days later.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

