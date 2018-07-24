Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Under the ruling by Hong Kong's Obscene Articles Tribunal, the novel also cannot be sold to minors Photo: AFP
entertainment

New Murakami novel ruled 'indecent' by Hong Kong censors

1 Comment
By Anthony WALLACE
HONG KONG

Bestselling Japanese writer Haruki Murakami's latest novel has been deemed "indecent" by Hong Kong censors, triggering backlash in the city where concern is growing that freedom of expression is increasingly under threat.

More than 2,100 residents had signed an online petition as of Thursday against the move, which requires Murakami's "Killing Commendatore" to be sealed in wrappers with warning notices.

The petition, jointly written by 21 groups, said the decision would "bring shame to Hong Kong people" and warned it could hurt the international standing of the city's publishing and cultural sectors.

Under the ruling by Hong Kong's Obscene Articles Tribunal, the novel also cannot be sold to minors.

Anyone violating the rule could face a fine of HK$10,000 ($1,270) and six months in prison.

A government agency had brought the novel to the tribunal for review earlier this month.

Murakami did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time a decision by the tribunal has drawn controversy. A picture of Michelangelo's famous David statue in a newspaper advertisement was deemed "indecent" in 1995, the South China Morning Post reported.

Independent bookstores have also been under increasing pressure since the disappearance in 2015 of five city booksellers who worked for a publisher specialising in salacious titles about Chinese political leaders.

Separately, Murakami entered the spotlight in 2014 when the high-profile novelist expressed support for young protesters in Hong Kong's mass Umbrella Movement rallies that year.

The ruling on his latest novel comes after Hong Kong's public libraries hid away LGBT-themed children's books in request-only, closed-off areas following pressure from conservative campaigners, sparking outrage among the LGBT community and its supporters.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

This should be a boon to sales. The CCCP-vetted HK govt obviously didn't think this one all the way through...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360