A specimen of a previously unknown species of snake that has been named after the actor Harrison Ford Photo: Edgar Lehr Press/AFP
entertainment

New species of snake found in Peru named after Harrison Ford

LIMA

Scientists working in Peru have named a new species of snake after Harrison Ford in honor of the "Indiana Jones" actor's support for conservation work.

The 40-cm reptile was first discovered in May 2022 in the jungle mountains of Otishi National Park, San Marcos National University said Wednesday. But it was not until now that researchers concluded it was indeed a previously unknown species.

This creature is a yellowish-brown color, with black spots, a black belly and copper eyes. It has been given the scientific name Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

The snake was first found by a team led by Edgar Lehr, a U.S.-German biologist. It is now named after Ford because he is active in environmental issues, Lehr told AFP from the state of Illinois.

"I found out that Harrison Ford agreed to have his name used via a consultation that Conservation International made", he added, referring to an NGO.

He said the snake was discovered in an area that is only accessible by helicopter.

"It took us seven days to find it," said Lehr.

The snake is harmless to adult humans but it is good at hunting toads and lizards, he added.

Lehr led a team of researchers from San Marcos National University, Florida International University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

Salamandra, the German Journal of Herpetology, published on Tuesday a study on the discovery of the snake.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

