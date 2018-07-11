Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Petty, a 66-year-old Florida native whose catchy melodies belied his dark storytelling, died from an accidental overdose of drugs including opioid painkillers Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

New Tom Petty song debuts ahead of posthumous box set

0 Comments
By Jason Merritt
NEW YORK

The family of Tom Petty on Wednesday released a previously unheard song by the late rocker as a preview of a box set full of new discoveries.

"Keep A Little Soul" -- accompanied by a video created of archived concert footage and personal videos -- is true to Petty's classic style, driven by a guitar that he plays at hard-rock volumes, but is rooted in the country and blues of the U.S. South.

Petty's family said it uncovered the song from tapes of the sessions in which he recorded "Long After Dark," his 1982 album notable for his rare flirtation with the synthesizers then being popularized by the New Wave movement.

The song will appear on "An American Treasure," a four-CD set coming out on September 28 that features dozens of entirely new tracks or alternate and live versions of Petty's songs.

His daughter, Adria Petty, and widow, Dana Petty, said that the box set spanned all 40 years of his career and that they expected more new music in the future.

Petty "accumulated a wealth of unreleased music in his vaults, and we have collectively uncovered one gem after another that will keep us all listening and discovering new facets of Tom's talent for many years to come," they said in a statement.

The box set was apparently designed with serious fans in mind and includes few of Petty's best-known hits. It features a live version of "I Won't Back Down" but not "Free Fallin'," "Runnin' Down a Dream," "Learning to Fly" or "Don't Come Around Here No More."

Petty, a 66-year-old Florida native whose catchy melodies belied his dark storytelling, died from an accidental overdose of drugs including opioid painkillers.

Petty, who had just completed a tour celebrating four decades with his band The Heartbreakers, had been suffering pain from a fractured hip.

His death came amid an epidemic in the United States of painkiller addiction.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo