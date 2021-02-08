Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo shows David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, closed during COVID-19 lockdown, in New York. The New York Philharmonic has launched an on-demand video and audio streaming service Monday called NYPhil+ that is available for $50 annually or $4.99 monthly. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

New York Philharmonic launches on-demand streaming service

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The New York Philharmonic launched an on-demand video and audio streaming service Monday called NYPhil+ that is available for $50 annually or $4.99 monthly.

Initial selections include David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State” and Julia Wolfe’s “Fire in My Mouth,” both with music director Jaap van Zweden, and a new concert featuring conductor David Robertson and pianist Emanuel Ax.

Selections include five decades of “Live From Lincoln Center” PBS telecasts and Facebook broadcasts.

There are no initial selections involving Leonard Bernstein, the Philharmonic’s music director from 1958-69.

New programs will be added in future months.

The Philharmonic stopped large-scale live concerts last March because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

I listen to their radio show each Tuesday morning Japan time, it's free.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

