Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The leather jacket worn by Olivia Newton-John in "Grease" (R) and her Pink Ladies jacket were sold at auction in Beverly Hills Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for more than $400,000

0 Comments
By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
LOS ANGELES

It was the one they all wanted -- the black leather jacket and high-waisted skin-tight pants worn by Olivia Newton-John in the finale of "Grease" electrified a Beverly Hills auction, selling for $405,700.

Now part of Hollywood history, the iconic musical comedy starring Newton-John and John Travolta still arouses passions more than 40 years after it first appeared in movie theaters.

Newton-John donned the outfit to sing "You're the One that I Want" with Travolta, her transformation into a sexy greaser girl complete.

The final price paid Saturday night was twice the pre-sale estimate, according to Julien's Auctions.

Released in 1978, the most successful movie musical ever tells the high school love story of Sandy (Newton-John) and Danny (Travolta), set in the 1950s.

A poster signed by Travolta, Newton-John and other members of the cast that had carried a $1,000 pre-auction estimate sold for $64,000.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of items from the actress' collection will go to fund the Olivia Newton-John center for cancer research.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2018.

HBO recently announced plans for a series inspired by "Grease," which will revisit certain songs and characters from the film.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Culture Day: A Quest For Japanese Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Education

Summerhill International School’s Info Session 2019

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shin-Okubo: Tokyo’s Very Own Little Korea

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

Nintendo Tokyo: First Japan Store Set to Open in Shibuya on November 22, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #53: Mundane Halloween Costume Event Has Twitter Giggling

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

The Strange Story of Tokyo Narita Airport’s Haunted Hotel

GaijinPot Blog