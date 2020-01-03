Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

NHK's annual 'Kohaku' music show sees rating fall to record low

3 Comments
TOKYO

NHK's "Kohaku" song festival on New Year's Eve saw its viewer share fall to a record low despite special appearances by stars including comedian Takeshi Kitano and American rock band Kiss, a survey by a TV research firm showed Thursday.

The average rating for the annual show's second part was 37.3 percent in Tokyo and other parts of the Kanto region, down from 41.5 percent the previous year, according to Video Research Ltd.

The public broadcaster's "Kohaku Uta Gassen" show, literally "red and white song battle," has been split into two parts since 1989, and the rating for the second part, including the finale, is considered the primary barometer of its popularity.

The show's previous low rating was 39.2 percent in 2015. The 2019 viewership was also lower than at any time before the show was split into two parts, according to the TV audience research company.

In its heyday up the 1980s, the music show featuring popular singers in Japan logged huge ratings, peaking at 81.4 percent in 1963.

The show started in 1951 as a New Year radio program and two years later became a year-end TV program. A red group of female singers and white group of male singers battle it out, with judges and the audience voting to decide which group performed better.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

TV: It's so last century. And frankly I'd almost rather be sitting in a dentist's chair than watch another Kohaku.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

...the music show featuring popular singers in Japan logged huge ratings, peaking at 81.4 percent in 1963.

Considering you had maybe one or two channels, your realistic viewing options were: turn the TV on or turn it off. Entertainment content was a secondary expectation of TV back then - in some cases that's still true. 500 channels, and still nothing's good is on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I watch it every year and I t seems to folllow the same tired old formula. Some creative thinking could reinvent it. NHK fee payers deserve better!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog