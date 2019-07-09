Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US rapper Nicki Minaj had been due to perform in the western city of Jeddah next week as part of a cultural festival Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Nicki Minaj cancels Saudi concert over women's rights concerns

3 Comments
By ANGELA WEISS
LOS ANGELES

Nicki Minaj has canceled a performance in Saudi Arabia in a show of support for women's and gay rights in the ultra-conservative kingdom, the US rapper said Tuesday.

Minaj's scheduled appearance in the western city of Jeddah next week as part of a cultural festival had triggered a social media backlash over human rights in the country.

"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest," Minaj said in a statement sent to AFP by her publicist.

"While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression."

Minaj, known for her profanity-laced lyrics and raunchy music videos, was due to perform as headline act of the festival -- to be televised globally on MTV -- as the kingdom loosens its decades-old restrictions on entertainment

Others scheduled to perform include British musician Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki.

The New York-based Human Rights Foundation on Friday wrote Minaj an open letter urging her to withdraw from the festival, calling on her to "refuse the regime's money" and use her global influence to demand the release of jailed Saudi women activists.

Amnesty International have described the Saudi human rights record as "abysmal," adding that the nation is in the "grip of a sweeping crackdown against critics of the government."

The festival in Saudi Arabia, which forbids alcohol and has a strict social code, comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues a sweeping liberalization drive that has led to new cinemas, concerts and sporting extravaganzas.

The reform is seen by some as an attempt to blunt public frustration over an economic downturn and high youth unemployment.

Saudi Arabia is also moving to boost domestic spending on entertainment and tourism, as the kingdom has reeled from low oil prices.

While Saudi Arabia is yet to offer tourist visas, the country has fast-tracked electronic permits for international visitors to attend such festivals to further boost revenue.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Did she know that Saudi Arabia was land where you can be thrown to jail because you say wrong about Mahomet ?

I wonder what is in her songs' lyrics...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Minaj's scheduled appearance in the western city of Jeddah next week as part of a cultural festival had triggered a social media backlash over human rights in the country.

Sounds like this is the real source of her decision.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Obviously, she couldn’t find the correct size burqa!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Fashion

Top 5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You Need This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Shinjuku Building

GaijinPot Travel

7Pay Shut Down After $500,000 Is Stolen From Users

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

An Insider’s Guide To Hiking Mt. Jinba

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Kanamara Penis Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka