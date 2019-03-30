Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

0 Comments
LAS VEGAS

Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married in Las Vegas.

A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike.

Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, says he and Koike drank "to the point of intoxication" before the wedding Saturday.

The 55-year-old Cage argues he wasn't aware of Koike's "relationship with another person."

This is the fourth marriage of the Oscar-winning actor. He was previously married to former waitress Alike Kim, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Big Dummy. This will cost them more than the wedding itself, probably.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo