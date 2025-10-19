Nintendo, Capcom stepping up efforts to bring game worlds to big screen

Nintendo video game characters "Mario," right, and "Luigi" stand in the main plaza of Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World in Universal City, Calif.

Major Japanese game developers Nintendo Co and Capcom Co are stepping up efforts to bring their iconic game characters and worlds to the big screen.

Nintendo plans to release the animated film "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" in April 2026, followed by a live-action adaptation of "The Legend of Zelda" in May 2027.

In August, the company reorganized a subsidiary to strengthen its business in live events and merchandise based on movie characters.

The move comes after the 2023 release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," co-produced with major U.S. animation studio Illumination, boosted sales of games in the franchise after becoming a record-breaking global hit.

Shigeru Miyamoto, executive fellow at Nintendo and the creator of Super Mario, views such adaptations as a gateway for fans to reconnect with the company's games as part of a broader strategy to grow Nintendo into an enduring global brand.

"Games eventually stop running when newer versions come out, but films remain forever," he said.

Capcom too has long sought to boost game sales through film adaptations, with the company involved in 21 movies since the 1994 "Street Fighter" action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. A new film in the franchise is set to hit theaters in October 2026.

The company has also produced live-action film adaptions for its other popular games such as "Resident Evil" and "Monster Hunter."

Hideki Yasuda, a senior analyst at Toyo Securities, said effective utilization of intellectual properties helps diversify revenue and boost recognition.

With gaming now spanning generations, "films evoke nostalgia that leads people to repurchase the games, creating a synergistic effect across media," he said.

