entertainment

Nintendo to release new Super Mario animated film in April 2026

OSAKA

Nintendo Co is producing a new animated film based on the popular Super Mario video game series, with the aim of releasing it globally on April 3, 2026, the game giant said.

The movie will be produced in partnership with California-based studio Illumination, Nintendo said Sunday, following the blockbuster success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," released last April and also part of a joint effort by the two companies.

The new film will be co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director at Nintendo and the creator of Super Mario, and Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination.

It is not yet known whether the new film will be a sequel to the Super Mario movie, which became the second highest-grossing animated movie in the history of worldwide box office revenues.

The movie, co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, will be distributed in theaters worldwide by the film production company, starting with the United States and other markets in April 2026, Nintendo said.

"Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible," the Kyoto-based company said in a statement.

