No ex-Johnny's singers in NHK year-end show 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' after sex scandal

Japan's public broadcaster NHK announced Monday a list of singers who will perform in its year-end live music show, omitting artists from what used to be Johnny & Associates Inc. after the male talent agency admitted to decades of sexual abuse by its late founder.
It is the first time in 44 years that NHK has not called up performers from the agency, renamed Smile-Up Inc last month, for its annual show "Kohaku Uta Gassen," or red and white song battle, in which singers are divided into male and female teams.
Johnny's had fielded around five to seven boy bands on the program in recent years.
The broadcaster has suspended new contracts with the agency's performers in the wake of the airing of a BBC documentary in March featuring interviews with multiple people claiming to have been abused by the company's founder Johnny Kitagawa, who died in 2019.
The entertainment behemoth was formed in 1962 and went on to propel SMAP, Arashi and numerous other groups to stardom.
Line-up for the show can be found here.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Reginald Bok
One of the world's worst TV shows. Garbage
William_Blake
A powerful message that will have significant and positive repercussions in the Japanese entertainment industry. And hopefully through Japanese society.
I can't help but wonder if the victims had been female these striking social developments would not have happened to the same degree.
William_Blake
Seriously, is there anything that could be classed as 'good' or quality in Japanese TV?
I get told again and again by Japanese people that they hate their broadcast TV and never watch it.
smithinjapan
I say let the victims who had left Johnny's and helped bring the scandal to light come and perform, and talk a little about what happened -- might even make the show worth watching for a few minutes.
mikeylikesit
Oddly, the lineup is arguably better quality. Too often in the past, producers just lazily slotted in Johnny’s group after Johnny’s group.