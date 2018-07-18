Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left: Actor Henry Cavill, director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg appear at a news conference to promote "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: CHINAMI TAKEICHI
entertainment

No mission impossible for Cruise, not even a broken ankle

By Chinami Takeichi
TOKYO

"Good morning, Mr Hunt. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, involves jumping off an aircraft 25,000 feet above ground, for a total of 106 times, with a broken ankle and a time limit of 60 seconds."

That's just some of what audiences can expect in the action-packed “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” the sixth installment of the series. Tom Cruise, 56, reprises his role of Ethan Hunt, the undercover IMF agent employed by the U.S. government.  This time, the IMF team is pursued by assassins and former allies as they try to prevent a group of terrorists (the Apostles) from provoking a global catastrophe through a nuclear disaster using stolen plutonium.

Cruise was in Tokyo Wednesday to promote the new film, accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie and actors Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg.

Pegg plays Benji Dunn, fellow agent and technician of the IMF team, while Cavill joins the crew for the first time as August Walker, a CIA agent as well as arch-enemy placed in the IMF to supervise Hunt.

In the film, Cruise, who is known for doing his own stunts, races around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on a motorbike and pilots a helicopter though mountain ravines in Kashmir, among many action-packed sequences. The film had to halt production in London last year after Cruise broke his ankle when he hit a concrete wall as he jumped between buildings, while attached to cables.

Talking about the various stunts, Cruise emphasized the very last sequence: the Halo jump. Halo, short for High Altitude Low Open, is a military style parachute jumping method employed by the U.S. Air Force.

Cruise would do rehearsal jumps from an altitude of 25,000 feet four to six times every day before making the actual shot at a designated time right before sunset so McQuarrie could get ideal lighting. He was able to succeed after the 106th jump.

During the entire filming of the jump, Cruise said he was still recovering from his broken ankle.

Cavill noted that he participated in much more practical stunts compared to his role as Superman in "Justice League." The helicopter crash and a ferocious bathroom fighting scene between Cruise and Cavill stand out.

“Mission: Impossible - Fallout” opens in Japan on Aug 3.

Looking forward to this one. Mission: Impossible movies always entertain me. Glad to read about actors doing real stunts, rather than CGI fests with flying mutants and spandex-wearing superheroes shooting laser beams out of their noses.

106 jumps eh. Beats my local baker who sells the best. If you can't pay the ballpark price then it is mission impossible for sure. If you can reach the wall that is.

....they try to prevent a group of terrorists (the Apostles) from provoking a global catastrophe through a nuclear disaster using stolen plutonium.

I guess Japan is a good of place as any since we've go so much plutonium stockpiled here. I really liked the first Mission Impossible directed by Brian DePalma. I really like the colorful surreal look he gives to his movies.

We can happily thank LRH for that!

