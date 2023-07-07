Trudeau beckons Taylor Swift to Canada

U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her "Eras Tour" in Texas in March.

When U.S. superstar Taylor Swift announced yet more dates for her much-hyped world tour -- but once again skipped Canada -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could not shake it off.

In a tweet referencing the lyrics of Swift's songs, Trudeau urged her to fill the blank space and perform in America's neighbor to the north.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you," Trudeau said in a message on Twitter Wednesday evening that quickly went viral. "So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

The artist had just announced the addition of new dates to her consistently sold-out Eras Tour, which began in March in Arizona.

She plans more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 -- in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.

The bad blood risks turning Swift into something of an anti-hero in famously nice Canada. Last month, a conservative lawmaker lamented what he called the singer's lack of respect for his country and similarly implored her to save some dates for Canada.

Swift last came to Canada in 2018.

