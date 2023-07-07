Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her "Eras Tour" in Texas in March. Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Trudeau beckons Taylor Swift to Canada

1 Comment
OTTAWA

When U.S. superstar Taylor Swift announced yet more dates for her much-hyped world tour -- but once again skipped Canada -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could not shake it off.

In a tweet referencing the lyrics of Swift's songs, Trudeau urged her to fill the blank space and perform in America's neighbor to the north.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you," Trudeau said in a message on Twitter Wednesday evening that quickly went viral. "So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

The artist had just announced the addition of new dates to her consistently sold-out Eras Tour, which began in March in Arizona.

She plans more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 -- in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.

The bad blood risks turning Swift into something of an anti-hero in famously nice Canada. Last month, a conservative lawmaker lamented what he called the singer's lack of respect for his country and similarly implored her to save some dates for Canada.

Swift last came to Canada in 2018.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I heard someone paid 75,000 yen for a Tokyo ticket to attend her Eras show!! I hope it is just a rumour.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Elvis, the SS seats are going for Y130,000! You can imagine what people will be charging on Mercari!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel