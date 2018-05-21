Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British actor Hugh Grant and Swedish producer Anna Eberstein, seen here in 2017, are to marry in the coming weeks Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Hugh Grant finally getting married at 57

0 Comments
By Justin Tallis
LONDON

Veteran bachelor Hugh Grant, star of a string of romantic comedies including "Four Weddings and a Funeral", is finally getting married for the first time to his Swedish girlfriend.

Wedding banns for 57-year-old Grant and Anna Eberstein, 39, were published at the registry office of Chelsea Old Town Hall near the couple's home in Notting Hill.

"This is a day none of Hugh's friends ever thought would come," The Sun quoted a source as saying.

"He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man," the source told the tabloid.

The wedding is to take place in the coming weeks.

Grant and Eberstein already have three children. He also had two children with former partner Tinglan Hong following a long relationship with actress Liz Hurley.

The British actor has been a leading privacy campaigner after his phone was hacked by Mirror Group reporters and he received a six-figure compensation earlier this year.

He received rave reviews on Monday for his performance as British politician Jeremy Thorpe, who was tried in 1979 for conspiring to murder his boyfriend, in the TV series "A Very English Scandal".

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How the Simplest Kanji Can Often Trick Us

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Hozan-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 22-27

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN