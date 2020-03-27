Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
entertainment

James Bond guns stolen in London burglary

2 Comments
LONDON

Five guns which were used in James Bond movies, including the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday.

The deactivated weapons, which police said were believed to be worth more than 100,000 pounds ($122,000), were taken in the theft on Monday night from the house in Enfield.

The stolen guns included a Beretta Cheetah pistol which appeared in the "Die Another Day" film; a Beretta 'Tomcat' pistol with a laser/silencer attachment and a Llama 22 which were also used in that same film.

The others were a Walther PPK from "A View To A Kill" and a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum from "Live and Let Die".

"Many of these items are irreplaceable," said Detective Inspector Paul Ridley. "For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome.

"It has a six-and-a-half inch barrel and wood grips. The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in ‘A View to a Kill.’"

Police said neighbors had disturbed the three burglars who drove away in a silver vehicle.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

It sounds like these guns will go into a private collection, but they are worthless despite there purchase price or pre auction price, for the reason if there is only one or two of each, they will be noticed by any collector or auction rooms sold off, so they will know where they have come from.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yep, stolen to order.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed due to COVID-19: Where Do we go From Here?

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

#StayAtHome: Six Easy Steps To Uplift Yourself

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo