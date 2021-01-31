Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The coronavirus pandemic has paralysed Hollywood intermittently since early 2020, disrupting filming Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Number of TV series in U.S. declined in 2020 for first time: analysts

0 Comments
By SAUL LOEB
NEW YORK

The number of television series that broadcast or streamed new episodes in the United States in 2020 was down on the previous year for the first time since the tally began, analysts said.

Last year, some 493 episodic fiction programs were offered on traditional television or online platforms, a decline of seven percent in a year, said FX Research, a subsidiary of the Disney group.

But 2019 was a record high at 532 programs, or two and a half times the offer available only 10 years earlier.

With the arrival of new platforms such as Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Peacock between November 2019 and July 2020, a swarm of new series has invaded the small screens in recent months.

But the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed Hollywood intermittently since early 2020, disrupting filming ever since.

FX Research does not provide any analysis on the downturn, the first since the group began publishing these figures annually in 2009; nor does it give details of distribution channels.

In recent years, the figures showed that while the number of series offered by online platforms has exploded, those broadcast on American cable were less numerous, as were those broadcast on the major national channels.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog