Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American movie director Oliver Stone speaks during a news conference in the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
entertainment

Oliver Stone, visiting Iran, calls U.S. a global 'outlaw'

4 Comments
TEHRAN, Iran

Oliver Stone, making his first-ever visit to Iran, says the United States is a global "outlaw" that has made a mess of the Middle East.

The director of "JFK" and "Platoon" spoke at a press conference Wednesday during his visit to the country, where he attended an international film festival.

Stone reprised his criticism of the 2003 Iraq war and suggested the U.S. has acted similarly in Libya and Syria, saying: "We are outlaws, we're doing something that is outlawed internationally, we had no permission to invade Iraq from the U.N., we did it, and we continue to do this."

He went on to say that "national security has trumped artistic freedom," claiming "you cannot make a film critical of the United States' foreign policy."

His remarks drew applause.

Stone said French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to Washington had been "very depressing" and marked a return to the "imperialism of old France".

Stone, who is half-French, said he was "particularly shocked" to see Macron standing alongside President Donald Trump, calling for a revision of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I couldn't believe it," Stone said. "I remember very well President (Jacques) Chirac with great pride when he said no to George Bush when he wanted to invade Iraq (in 2003).

"And now to see this young man, who doesn't have much of a sense of history or memory of the great traditions of France... was very depressing."

Stone, a fierce critic of US foreign policy over many decades, said Macron, like one of his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy, "wants to stand alongside the Americans as a sign of French power".

"This is a return to the colonialism and imperialism of the old France. This is what President De Gaulle swore off with the Algerian War in 1958-9 when he called it quits," he said.

"Mr Macron has to learn that he cannot be an imperialist."

© AP/AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Oliver Stone, making his first-ever visit to Iran, says the United States is a global "outlaw" that has made a mess of the Middle East.

And he has made a mess of the movie industry.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And he has made a mess of the movie industry.

If it was in anyway true, it would be a good line, but the movie industry is in fine shape. And anyway, starting illegal wars is not quite comparable to making some movies you don't like.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He calls it as it is! He just went up quite a few 'respect points' in my book.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I love visiting the US. I have many american friends. But I have to admit...if americans spoke a foreign language to me...I would be afraid. very afraid!

It just seems their is one rule for them, and another for everyone else.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Turtle Stepping Stones of Kamo River

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

LGBT in Japan: Yes, It Gets Better!

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen