Oliver Stone, visiting Iran, calls U.S. a global 'outlaw'

Oliver Stone, making his first-ever visit to Iran, says the United States is a global "outlaw" that has made a mess of the Middle East.

The director of "JFK" and "Platoon" spoke at a press conference Wednesday during his visit to the country, where he attended an international film festival.

Stone reprised his criticism of the 2003 Iraq war and suggested the U.S. has acted similarly in Libya and Syria, saying: "We are outlaws, we're doing something that is outlawed internationally, we had no permission to invade Iraq from the U.N., we did it, and we continue to do this."

He went on to say that "national security has trumped artistic freedom," claiming "you cannot make a film critical of the United States' foreign policy."

His remarks drew applause.

Stone said French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to Washington had been "very depressing" and marked a return to the "imperialism of old France".

Stone, who is half-French, said he was "particularly shocked" to see Macron standing alongside President Donald Trump, calling for a revision of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I couldn't believe it," Stone said. "I remember very well President (Jacques) Chirac with great pride when he said no to George Bush when he wanted to invade Iraq (in 2003).

"And now to see this young man, who doesn't have much of a sense of history or memory of the great traditions of France... was very depressing."

Stone, a fierce critic of US foreign policy over many decades, said Macron, like one of his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy, "wants to stand alongside the Americans as a sign of French power".

"This is a return to the colonialism and imperialism of the old France. This is what President De Gaulle swore off with the Algerian War in 1958-9 when he called it quits," he said.

"Mr Macron has to learn that he cannot be an imperialist."

