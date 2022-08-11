Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high-school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died on August 8, her family said. She was 73. Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

1 Comment
SYDNEY

Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honored with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress.

The British-born, Aussie-raised star of the 1978 hit musical "Grease" died on Monday at her home in Southern California.

The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said Newton-John's family had accepted the offer of a state memorial that "would be much more of a concert than a funeral".

"It will be an appropriate celebration of such a rich and generous life."

A date for the memorial has not yet been set.

Her widower, John Easterling, on Thursday posted a tribute to her and thanked fans for the "vast ocean of love and support" that has come with her passing.

"She was the most courageous woman I've ever known," he said. "In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

She was a gift to us all with her talent and her humility. Olivia's light will shine on even as she has passed. I feel her loss even without ever having met her. Condolences to her family.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog