Olympics organizers gathering info on Domingo sexual misconduct allegations

A senior official with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Wednesday it is gathering information following reports of sexual harassment allegations against opera singer Placido Domingo, who is slated to perform at a cultural event for the Summer Games.

"We're at the stage where we're doing our best to gather information. I don't have any further comment," Tokyo 2020 Vice Director General Masaaki Komiya said at a press conference held after an event in the Japanese capital.

The organizing committee announced in April that Domingo and Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo will perform in a show that combines opera and kabuki next spring.

In an Associated Press report earlier this month, eight singers and a dancer said they were sexually harassed by the former member of the Three Tenors in incidents since the 1980s.

Some opera houses have canceled planned performances by Domingo, who has denied the accusations.

© KYODO