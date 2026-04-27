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Amazon Oprah Deal
FILE - Oprah Winfrey poses backstage before discussing the book "Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free" at The 92nd Street Y, Jan. 13, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Oprah Winfrey’s podcast lands at Amazon as part of multiyear deal

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NEW YORK

Oprah Winfrey's podcast is headed to Amazon.

Winfrey's production company, Harpo Entertainment, struck a multiyear deal to give Amazon-owned Wondery exclusive distributing and advertising rights to “The Oprah Podcast," the companies announced Monday. Under the agreement, Winfrey's podcast will expand to two new episodes a week starting this summer — and Wondrey will distribute the show's audio and video across Amazon platforms.

Under the deal, Amazon has also obtained rights to the library of the widely-watched “The Oprah Winfrey Show” — which ran from 1986 to 2011 — as well as the talk show host's book club and "Favorite Things" franchises.

No financial terms of the agreement were immediately shared.

Winfrey's podcast joins a lineup of other celebrity-led shows now at Amazon. In 2024, for example, Wondrey similarly reached an exclusive distribution and advertising deal for “New Heights” — a podcast from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Winfrey launched “The Oprah Podcast” in December 2024. In a prepared statement Monday, Winfrey said that hosting the show “allows me to continue the work I feel called to do – opening the door for conversations that matter.” She added that expanding its reach “is an opportunity I embrace.”

Wondery will begin distributing “The Oprah Podcast” across Amazon services like Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels and Audible in July, according to Monday's announcement. Winfrey's podcast will also continue to be available on YouTube and other popular platforms.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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