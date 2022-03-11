Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Oscars Presenters
This combination of photos shows actors, from left, Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta, who are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast. The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters

LOS ANGELES

John Travolta, Mila Kunis and Wesley Snipes are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.

Travolta may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars eight years ago. (He got the chance to redeem himself on the broadcast the next year.)

Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will also present awards at the show. They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner and other winners from last year Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung, who are all expected to grace the stage at the Dolby Theater for the show.

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

