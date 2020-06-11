Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Four of those joining the Oscars board of governors for the first time are women, including "Selma" director Ava DuVernay Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Oscars board elects 'Selma' director as diversity increases

0 Comments
By Jean-Baptiste Lacroix
LOS ANGELES

The organization behind the Oscar awards has elected "Selma" director Ava DuVernay as it slightly increased its number of female and black governors.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has repeatedly been hit with criticism in recent years for a lack of diversity both among its members, and among the Oscar nominees and winners they select.

"As a result of this election, the number of female Academy governors increases from 25 to 26, and people of color increases from 11 to 12, including the three Governors-at-Large," the Academy said in a statement.

DuVernay's election comes well after the #OscarsSoWhite movement was launched in January 2015 in response to the Academy picking an all-white slate of nominees -- the same year "Selma" was in contention.

The movie about Martin Luther King Jr's civil rights march did earn a best picture nomination, and won best original song, but was seen to have been snubbed in other categories.

Its star David Oyelowo, who failed to pick up a nomination, last week claimed Academy members had threatened to sink the "Selma" after cast and crew protested the death of Eric Garner with "I Can't Breathe" T-shirts at the film's 2014 premiere.

The Academy responded, tweeting: "Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We're committed to progress."

The expression "I Can't Breathe" has once again become a rallying cry for anti-racism protesters after the death of George Floyd last month.

Garner and Floyd were both African American men who were suffocated to death in police custody.

Four of those joining the board for the first time are women, including Lynette Howell Taylor -- who produced this year's Oscars ceremony -- while Whoopi Goldberg was among those re-elected.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: Let The Choco-Mint Mania Begin!

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel