Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX MLB All Star Celebrity Softball
Actor Bryan Cranston is lifted by former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
entertainment

Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

0 Comments
By JOLENE LATIMER
LOS ANGELES

Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium.

Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit.

Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.

The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer.

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after recovering. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.

Cranston played for the Los Angeles team, which lost to Brooklyn 15-13. Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hit two home runs for Brooklyn and was repeatedly booed by the LA crowd.

Best known for his role as Walter White on TV’s “Breaking Bad,” Cranston wore an Albuquerque Isotopes hat in the scene where White first meets lawyer Saul Goodman -- now the title character of the spinoff series “Better Call Saul.”

Cranston has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Isotopes, and he and “Breaking Bad” costar Aaron Paul are scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch there July 30.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog