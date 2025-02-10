 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bryan Adams speaks at the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall in September 2022 in Toronto, Ontario Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Overflowing sewage stops Bryan Adams concert in Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Overflowing sewage caused by a "large blockage" of fat, grease and rags has forced organizers to cancel a Bryan Adams concert in Australia, citing a threat to the arena's toilets.

The Canadian singer-songwriter's Sunday night event fell victim to the sewers of Perth, Western Australia, "due to the risk of sewage backing up within the venue's toilets", the state water corporation said.

"Our crews are working to clear the large blockage of fat, grease and rags, which has caused several wastewater overflows at properties," it said in a statement on the night of the concert.

In an update Monday, the water authority said the blockage "could not be easily dislodged", with venue management taking the "incredibly tough decision to cancel the Bryan Adams concert".

"Contingencies, including the use of sucker trucks, were considered, but the volume of wastewater generated by a capacity crowd of 16,000 people at the Arena was considered too great," it said "We can certainly understand people's disappointment and frustration."

Concert promoter Frontier Touring said the cancellation was "bitterly disappointing" but out of Adams' control, and tickets would be refunded automatically.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Every time I do,I do it for you...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Something that rhymes with "do"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel