2021 Primetime Emmy Awards - Winners Walk
Jason Sudeikis poses for a photo with the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
entertainment

Owen Wilson, Sudeikis, Malek, Kardashian West to host 'SNL'

NEW YORK

Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are lined up to host the first four episodes of “Saturday Night Live” this fall.

NBC announced Wednesday that Wilson, who is starring in the upcoming film “The French Dispatch,” will host the show for the first time to open its 47th season on Oct 2. Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest.

While NBC announced the lineup of hosts and musical guests for the first four episodes, “Saturday Night Live” still hasn't revealed who will be the cast members this season.

Halsey is the musical guest on Oct 9, when Kardashian West makes her debut as host. Malek will host on Oct 16, with Young Thug as the musician.

Sudeikis was a cast member and writer on “SNL” from 2003 to 2013, and on Oct. 23 will host the show for the first time. The actor just won an Emmy as best actor for his starring role in “Ted Lasso.” The series, which Sudeikis also co-created, won the Emmy for best comedy.

Brandi Carlile, with a much-anticipated new album due out next week, will make her first appearance as musical guest on Sudeikis' show.

“SNL” will be shown live on NBC from coast to coast, and also stream on the Peacock service.

