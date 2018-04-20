Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elton John pictured performing in New York on January 30, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Paramount announces Elton John biopic

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Paramount has agreed to fund and distribute "Rocketman," a biopic about British entertainer Elton John, a spokesman for the U.S. studio said.

The film will star Taron Egerton ("Kingsman," "Eddie the Eagle"), who will sing the songs featured in the film, the spokesman said.

And it will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who also helmed a biopic about another British singer -- Freddie Mercury of the group Queen.

Filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

John, who in the 1980s became one of the first openly gay major celebrities, has announced that he plans to "go out with a bang" with a massive final global tour that will open on Sept 8 and last through 2021.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo