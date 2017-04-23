Paul McCartney back in Tokyo

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is back in Japan for three concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 27, 29 and 30.

About 700 fans were on hand to greet McCartney, 74, and his wife Nancy, when they arrived at Haneda airport aboard a private jet from the U.S. late Sunday night. The singer called out "Hi Japan" to his fans.

McCartney last performed in Japan in 2015, when he played five concerts, including one at the Budokan, his first appearance there since the Beatles' 1966 concert.

The upcoming gigs are part of McCartney's "One On One" tour, which he kicked off in the U.S. last year.

Tickets range from 14,000 yen to 18,000 yen.

© Japan Today