Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
entertainment

Paul McCartney back in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is back in Japan for three concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 27, 29 and 30.

About 700 fans were on hand to greet McCartney, 74, and his wife Nancy, when they arrived at Haneda airport aboard a private jet from the U.S. late Sunday night. The singer called out "Hi Japan" to his fans.

McCartney last performed in Japan in 2015, when he played five concerts, including one at the Budokan, his first appearance there since the Beatles' 1966 concert.

The upcoming gigs are part of McCartney's "One On One" tour, which he kicked off in the U.S. last year.

Tickets range from 14,000 yen to 18,000 yen.

© Japan Today

GET YOUR ANSWERS AT THE OSAKA CALL CENTER

Friendly, multilingual staff are on hand to help you with travel, medical and other information so that you can get the most out of your time in Osaka.

OSAKA CALL CENTER

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration