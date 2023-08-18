Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have joined Dolly Parton on a rendition of 'Let It Be' Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be'

NEW YORK

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have joined Dolly Parton in recording a version of the Beatles classic "Let It Be" on the country legend's upcoming album.

The track was released on Friday and will feature on the 77-year-old Parton's upcoming album "Rockstar."

"Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?" Parton said on her website. "Not only that, he played piano!

"Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion," she said. "I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!"

"Rockstar," Parton's 49th album, will be released on November 17.

It features her renditions of 21 pop and rock classics along with nine original songs.

According to Billboard, other rockers joining Parton on the album include Elton John, Sting, Lizzo, Pink, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, John Fogerty, Miley Cyrus and Ann and Nancy Wilson.

The "Let It Be" rendition is a rare collaboration between the two surviving Beatles, Billboard said.

McCartney, 81, joined Starr, 83, in 2020 for a song on the drummer's album "Zoom In," it said, and Starr made a surprise appearance in 2019 at one of McCartney's concert tour stops.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

