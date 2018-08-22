Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paul McCartney Photo: REUTERS file
entertainment

Paul McCartney to perform in Tokyo Oct 31, Nov 1, and Nov 8 in Nagoya

2 Comments
TOKYO

Paul McCartney will perform three concerts in Japan in late October and early November as part of his “Freshen Up” world tour and to promote his new album "Egypt Station," which will be released on Sept 7. McCartney, 76, will perform at Tokyo Dome on Oct 31 and Nov 1, and at Nagoya Dome on Nov 8. It will be McCartney’s first time performing in Nagoya.

McCartney said on his blog this week after the Japan dates were announced: "I love Japan. We’ve always had such a great time there and the audiences are just incredible. We can’t wait to get back! It’s always fun to visit new places too and helps to keep things fresh and exciting. Tokyo and Nagoya we are going to rock out and party with you soon." 

Concert details

Doors open 16:30 / Start 18:30

S seats ¥18,500 / A seats ¥16,500 / B seats ¥14,500

■ Regular sales of tickets begin Friday Sept 7 from 10 a.m.

For ticket info, click here.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

He openly took drugs and flouted his drug use knowing that millions of young people looked up to him.

How many addicts were created and lives ruined by his irresponsible public behavior?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How many addicts were created and lives ruined by his irresponsible public behavior?

By smoking marijuana? None. Zero.

They probably lace the weed with krokodil in Russia though, so I can understand why you Russians would think it's so bad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel