Paul McCartney to perform in Tokyo Oct 31, Nov 1, and Nov 8 in Nagoya

Paul McCartney will perform three concerts in Japan in late October and early November as part of his “Freshen Up” world tour and to promote his new album "Egypt Station," which will be released on Sept 7. McCartney, 76, will perform at Tokyo Dome on Oct 31 and Nov 1, and at Nagoya Dome on Nov 8. It will be McCartney’s first time performing in Nagoya.

McCartney said on his blog this week after the Japan dates were announced: "I love Japan. We’ve always had such a great time there and the audiences are just incredible. We can’t wait to get back! It’s always fun to visit new places too and helps to keep things fresh and exciting. Tokyo and Nagoya we are going to rock out and party with you soon."

Concert details

Doors open 16:30 / Start 18:30

S seats ¥18,500 / A seats ¥16,500 / B seats ¥14,500

■ Regular sales of tickets begin Friday Sept 7 from 10 a.m.

For ticket info, click here.

External Link

http://freshenup-japantour.jp/

© Japan Today