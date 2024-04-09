 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
US Japan Dinner
FILE - Paul Simon performs at Global Citizen Live in Central Park in New York on Sept. 25, 2021. Simon will sing for guests at Wednesday's White House state dinner for Japan. The White House says he's one of first lady Jill Biden's favorite musicians. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Paul Simon performing at White House state dinner for Japan's prime minister

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON

Paul Simon, one of Jill Biden 's favorite musicians, will sing at Wednesday's White House state dinner for Japan.

The first lady chose the singer-songwriter as a special tribute for Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, because he's also an admirer of Simon's work, the White House said Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are hosting Kishida and his wife, Yuko, during the prime minister's official visit to the United States. The visit includes the glitz and glamour of a state dinner, a high diplomatic honor that the U.S. reserves for its closest allies.

Jill Biden was announcing the menu, decor and other details at a media preview later Tuesday.

Simon's career spans six decades, including performing as part of a duo with his childhood friend Art Garfunkel. The 82-year-old New Jersey native has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammys and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Also lined up to entertain guests after dinner on Wednesday are “The President's Own” Marine Band Chamber Orchestra, the Army Rolling Strings and the Air Force Strings. J-pop duo Yoasobi will also sing.

