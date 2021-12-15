Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX 2021 MoMA Film Benefit
Penelope Cruz attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL honoring Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Penelope Cruz honored by MoMA for her career in cinema

0 Comments
By CLAUDIA TORRENS
NEW YORK

During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighborhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema.

It was there where she rented all the films of Spanish movie director Pedro Almodóvar, she said.

“I watched, and I laughed, I cried, and I learned," she said at a star-studded benefit Tuesday evening at the museum. “I would not be here tonight, being honored by MoMa, if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank them all tonight, and specially my Pedro.”

The recognition comes a decade after the museum paid the same tribute to Almodóvar, who has worked with Cruz in seven films. The latest movie by the director, “Parallel Mothers,” starring Cruz, opens in the United States on December 24. On Monday, it received two Golden Globe nominations.

An exciting moment of the night was when Almodóvar sent a video message to Cruz, congratulating her on the recognition.

He recalled in the video a dialogue with the actress that they had when they promoted “All About My Mother” (1999).

“You told me that when I get old you will take care of me. I’m not that old yet, but I hope you keep your word," he said, provoking laughter in the audience. “When I am an old man, I hope you come and become, in this case, my mother. It would be a reflection of all the mothers that you have been for me throughout these seven films.”

Among those paying tribute to the Spanish actress at the annual film benefit was Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger and Rebecca Hall. Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, Spanish singer Rosalía and fashion designer Zac Posen also didn't miss the event.

The benefit featured clips from some of Cruz’s many films: “Broken Embraces” (2009), “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008), and “Volver” (2006), among others. Cruz won an Oscar for best supporting actress in Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

Hathaway remembered that moment during Tuesday's red carpet.

“I went up to congratulate her and, I don’t know if it was her sisters or her friends, but two beautiful women ran down from the top balcony and they were so happy for her,” Hathaway said. “And I have women like that in my life, and I was just so happy to see her, you know, the authentic joy that the women in her life felt for her.”

The benefit has been presented since 2011 by Chanel. Cruz, who wore a long red Chanel v-line dress with an open back, has been an ambassador of the fashion house since 2018.

MoMA’s film benefit raises funds to bring great works of film to the museum’s collection. The museum's film department includes more than 30,000 films and 1.5 million film stills.

Cruz joins a group of previous MoMA honorees that includes Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney and others.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo