FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, Actress Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film Money Monster at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" announced Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
entertainment

People magazine names Julia Roberts 'World's Most Beautiful'

8 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Julia Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts' selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for "Erin Brockovich," says she is "very flattered" by the experience.

People's 28th annual "World's Most Beautiful" double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

Online:

            http://people.com/
Most beautiful my big toe. Another useless award done by people with an IQ of a bird who have nothing to do or write.

-1

Most beautiful my big toe. Another useless award done by people with an IQ of a bird who have nothing to do or write.

Yeah, when will people stop ruining your life, and destroying your satisfaction with existence, by posting opinions that you don't agree with? It's absolutely criminal.

0

What the hell? The quoting system reversed the quote with the text I wrote. It looks like I wrote what I quoted, and quoted what I wrote.

-1

I don't know what work Ms. Roberts has had done and don't know or care if she actually deserves this, but it's good that a 49-year-old can win, that the beauty of a 49-year-old can be celebrated. That is all.

0

She is beautiful but not as beautiful as Charlize Theron. Charlize can pull off a bald hair and still looking gorgeous and such a brilliant actress!

0

I'm sorry to say, but my wife already holds that position!

0

I'm sure she's embarrassed to be pushed into the spotlight this way. Remember Gena Davis in her underwear in Tootsie? Remember your reaction? Well, when I was in Barcelona's old town I walked into a candy shop. The girl at the counter made Gena look like yesterday's pudding. The most beautiful isn't some famous person. And we all know that. That's why we like to sit in cafe's. That girl made me feel embarrassed about being on the same planet as her.

0

Twitter is already in flames because she is white. Oh wait, I can see why she won again now, this also fits the narrative:

Quote: But sometimes she just can’t help herself. The Hollywood liberal in Roberts couldn’t abide former president George W. Bush and Roberts lashed out, calling him an “embarrassment” to the United States and saying: He’s not my president. He will never be my president.

Havent we heard the same exact phrase about a more recent Republican president we know?

-1

