Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Petition calls on music company to lift ban on Denki Groove CD sales over Pierre Taki’s arrest

1 Comment
TOKYO

More than 64,000 fans of the techno-pop duo Denki Groove have signed a petition calling on Sony Music Labels to lift its ban on sales of the pair's CDs since one of them, Pierre Taki, was arrested on March 12 on suspicion of cocaine use at an apartment in Tokyo.

Taki, 52, was released on 4 million yen bail on April 3. But the day after his arrest, Sony Music Labels halted sales of Denki Groove’s CDs, DVDs and other merchandise. Furthermore, other companies pulled products featuring Taki, among them video game publisher Sega, Square Enix and Disney (Taki supplies the Japanese voice of snowman Olaf in the megahit Disney anime movie “Frozen”).

On Monday, a group of activists and members of the Japan PEN Club told a news conference that an online petition had garnered 64,606 signatures from people in 79 countries as of April 10. The petition called for Sony Music Labels to put Denki Groove CDs and DVDs back on sale, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The group said people should have the freedom to choose the music they want to listen to. It said works of art such as music are not crimes themselves and belong to the world.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

A petition won’t change anything. This is Metathesiophobic Japan!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Hot springs

Ito

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Politically Indirect: Using More Inclusive Japanese Words

GaijinPot Blog