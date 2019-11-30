Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 86-year-old French-Polish director was at the Cinergia European Cinema Forum in Lodz on Friday where he received a "rebellious filmmaker" award Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Polanski cancels visit to Polish film school

0 Comments
By Thomas SAMSON
WARSAW

Director Roman Polanski cancelled a visit planned for Saturday to a film school in his native Poland after students objected to his presence because of rape allegations against him.

"At the request of Roman Polanski, the meeting at the cinema school in Lodz, which was to take place on Saturday November 30, has been cancelled," the school said in a brief statement.

The 86-year-old French-Polish director was at the Cinergia European Cinema Forum in Lodz on Friday where he received a "rebellious filmmaker" award. His latest film "An Officer and a Spy" was also screened.

At Friday's event, school director Mariusz Grzegorzek had said "99 percent of the students are awaiting his visit".

The school, once attended by Polanski, earlier had rejected as "inappropriate" an online calling for his visit to be cancelled.

The appeal, which had been signed by 116 people as of Thursday, cited "at least five accusations" against him.

The filmmaker pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in California in 1977, in a plea deal after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

But he fled the United States before sentencing and has maintained his career as a renowned director in Europe.

Earlier this month, French photographer Valentine Monnier accused Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was 18 after beating her at his Swiss chalet.

Polanski denies the allegation, and has threated to sue.

The latest accusation sparked protests at cinemas in France showing his new film.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel