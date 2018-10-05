Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Besson requested a police interview and answered all questions, according to his lawyer, who has dismissed the rape allegations as "fantasist accusations" Photo: AFP/File
Police interview Besson over rape accusations

By Stefanie Loos
PARIS

French police interviewed movie mogul Luc Besson for nearly five hours on Thursday over allegations he raped a young actress, sources said.

The 59-year-old director, producer and screenwriter -- most famous for directing international hits including "The Fifth Element" and "The Big Blue" -- had requested to speak to police, his lawyer Thierry Marembert told AFP.

"Luc Besson was interviewed as he had requested, he responded to all questions and all the aspects of the file were explored," Marembert said.

Prosecutors will now analyse the file, according to a judicial source, some four-and-a-half months after the investigation began.

Police launched an investigation into Besson earlier this year after actress Sand Van Roy accused him of rape.

Another woman has since accused the director of sexual assault and two other women have accused him of sexual harassment, according to French website Mediapart.

Besson's office told the website in July that he "categorically denies any type of inappropriate or reprehensible behaviour".

Marembert has already dismissed the rape allegation against Besson as "fantasist accusations".

