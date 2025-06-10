 Japan Today
Heart-Stolen Instruments
FILE - Nancy Wilson, of Heart, performs during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, file)
entertainment

Nancy Wilson's stolen custom-built Telecaster guitar recovered by police in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY

Police in Atlantic City said Tuesday that they retrieved one of the two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart that were stolen from a venue in the New Jersey city two weeks ago as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour.

Police said they retrieved the Telecaster guitar from a woman who bought it from the theft suspect. A vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin remains unaccounted for.

The purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock was custom-made for band member Nancy Wilson.

Detectives say surveillance video showed the suspect giving the Telecaster to a woman, who put the guitar in her vehicle parked a couple blocks from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where it had been stolen.

Police then used automated license plate readers to identify the vehicle, track its location and contact the owner, who voluntarily surrendered the guitar, police said. The person she allegedly bought it from has been charged with burglary and theft.

Still missing is the mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

The band's gear was set up at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 30 because it was set to kick off the An Evening With Heart tour there the next day.

Wilson and her sister, Ann, lead Heart and have made music together since the 1970s, with hits including “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

