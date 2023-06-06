Pop group Arashi member breaks silence on Johnny's sex scandal

A member of the Japanese pop idol group Arashi broke his silence Monday over sexual abuse allegations involving the band's agency Johnny & Associates Inc, urging the company to get to the bottom of the scandal.
"I want the agency to probe exactly what happened without having people concerned speak against their will while protecting their privacy," Sho Sakurai said, speaking as an anchor during the TV program "news zero."
Sakurai, 41, who became an anchor on the program in 2006, joined other people related to Johnny & Associates in calling on one of Japan's most influential entertainment agencies to "ensure this kind of scandal will never happen again."
Earlier Monday, three former members of the Tokyo-based agency who have alleged sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa submitted a petition with some 40,000 signatures to ruling and opposition parties, asking them to revise the child abuse prevention law to protect minors from similar wrongdoings.
Sakurai also asked the public to be mindful that talking about or handling the issue based on groundless information could hurt some, including those who are now "living new lives" outside the entertainment industry.
"We must avoid having such people get drawn into the allegations. That should take top priority," he said.
The five-member boy band Arashi has been on hiatus since the end of 2020. Sakurai was an original member of the group, which debuted in 1999.
The allegations that Kitagawa sexually abused teenagers have garnered attention since the BBC aired a documentary in March that included interviews with victims. Kitagawa died in 2019 at the age of 87.
The agency's president Julie Keiko Fujishima made a public apology last month in connection with the scandal, while stopping short of confirming the claims by former members. Veteran singer Masahiko Kondo, who left the agency in 2021, reportedly urged agency officials to respond to the issue properly.© KYODO
Moonraker
How about a full-scale police investigation?
MarkX
It seems like Saukurai Sho is trying to tap dance around the problem. Let's talk about it, but don't investigate too deeply or really talk to those who were affected as they have started a new life. What the hell does that even mean? A full and thorough investigation is necessary, but the powers that be will not let that happen. Even from the grave Johnny controls Japanese media!
Yubaru
The only person who can unequivocally "confirm" the claims is dead. Yet the rumors have been around for decades, predating SMAP, and continually "alleged" but kept getting swept under the carpet, because of the agency and the arse who ran it!
No one will be held accountable, criminally or civilly as the person who did it is dead, and the statute of limitations has long passed since the (cough cough) alleged rapes took place! It isnt just abuse, but rape, as these guys were teenagers when the acts happened, underage teens!
The media is 100% to blame too for covering it up!
EFD
While his statement says absolutely nothing, the fact that someone as big as Sakurai said anything at all is a big crack in the dam.