Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

1 Comment
LONDON

The American pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter that the decision had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work".

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said.

"I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, a former Disney Channel child star, also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato", which started on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I've never heard of her so I Googled.... she is female.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog