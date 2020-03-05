Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. Perry has revealed she's pregnant at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry's label, Capitol Music Group. The baby will be Perry's first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she's pregnant

2 Comments
LONDON

Katy Perry has revealed she's pregnant in a very show business way.

The 35-year-old pop star showed off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.”

On Instagram, Perry said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry's label, Capitol Music Group.

The baby will be Perry's first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry joked that she was relieved to share the news. “So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she wrote on Twitter. “Or carry around a big purse.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

If I was Orlando Bloom I would get a paternity test as soon as the baby is born.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They have postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus. Good luck to them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Macarons

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Isekai Anime: 5 Must-See Fantasy Anime Set in a “Different World”

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining