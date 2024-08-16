 Japan Today
Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Pop star Sheeran purchases minority stake in Premier League Ipswich

LONDON

Pop star Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town, the Premier League soccer club announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter, a lifelong fan of the team, has taken a 1.4 percent stake in the club, having been a shirt sponsor of both Ipswich men's and women's teams since 2021.

But an Ipswich statement said Sheeran will not join the board at Portman Road as his shareholding is a passive and minority investment only.

"I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club," said Sheeran. "It's any football fan's dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity."

The 2024/25 season sees Ipswich returning to the top flight of English soccer for the first time in 22 years.

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added:  "The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment in the club feels like the natural progression in our relationship. "

Ipswich begin their new campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

