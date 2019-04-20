Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Adele, who boasts 15 Grammy Awards, is one of Britain's most successful pop exports Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Pop superstar Adele splits from husband

By KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
LONDON

Global superstar Adele, one of the world's top recording artists, has split from her husband, UK media reported Saturday, citing the British singer's representatives.

Pop diva Adele, 30, married charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2016 after five years together. They have a son, Angelo, born in 2012.

"Adele and her partner have separated," Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement, according to British media.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele, who boasts 15 Grammy Awards, is one of Britain's most successful pop exports.

With sales topping more than 100 million records, the north Londoner is one of the world's best-selling music artists.

Her three studio albums "19" (2008), "21" (2011) and "25" (2015) were each huge hits worldwide.

