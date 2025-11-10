Pope Leo to host Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett, Pine at Vatican

Lights, camera, action, pope?

About three dozen Hollywood stars will meet Pope Leo next weekend, including actors Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine and Adam Scott, the Vatican said on Monday.

Also joining a special audience at the Vatican with Leo, the first pope from the United States, will be Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee, George Miller and Gus Van Sant.

The pope "has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema... exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values," the Vatican said in a statement.

Papal events often feature high-ranking Catholic cardinals but rarely include Hollywood stars.

The late Pope Francis, however, hosted an event at the Vatican in June 2024 for comedians, including U.S. late night hosts Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.

Among others set to take part in Saturday's event with Leo are actors Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and Viggo Mortensen and directors Joanna Hogg, Tony Kaye and Julie Taymor.

Ahead of the new event, the Vatican shared four of the pope's favorite films: "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946); "The Sound of Music" (1965); "Ordinary People" (1980); and "Life Is Beautiful" (1997).

Saturday's event is being organized by the Vatican's culture office as part of the Church's ongoing Holy Year.

