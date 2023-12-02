Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pope Francis meets actor Sylvester Stallone at the Vatican
Pope Francis meets actor Sylvester Stallone at the Vatican, September 8, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/VATICAN MEDIA
entertainment

Pope playfully spars with 'Rocky' actor Stallone at Vatican

0 Comments
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis playfully pretended to box with Sylvester Stallone during a meeting with the "Rocky" star at the Vatican on Friday.

Introduced to Stallone and his family, the Pope said how much he enjoyed the actor's films, prompting a smiling Stallone to clench his fists as if ready to spar, saying, "Ready, we box."

The 86-year-old Francis, who was walking with the aid of a stick, jabbed his left fist in response, prompting applause from the actor.

Stallone, who is 77 and has Italian origins, made his name with the series of films that trace the fortunes of fictional fighter Rocky Balboa.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog