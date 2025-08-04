 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Loni Anderson
Loni Anderson arrives at the 17th Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Tuesday, Feb 17, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Image: Invision/AP
entertainment

Loni Anderson, star of hit TV series 'WKRP in Cincinnati' dies at 79

0 Comments
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
LOS ANGELES

Loni Anderson, who played a struggling radio station’s empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday.

Anderson died at a Los Angeles hospital following a “prolonged” illness, said her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

“WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978-1982 and was set in a flagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers, alongside Anderson as the sexy and smart Jennifer Marlowe.

As the station’s receptionist, the blonde and high-heeled Jennifer used her sex appeal to deflect unwanted business calls for her boss, Mr. Carlson. Her efficiency often kept the station running in the face of others’ incompetence.

The role earned Anderson two Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Anderson starred on the big screen alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy “Stroker Ace” and the two later married and became tabloid fixtures before divorcing in 1994.

Anderson wrote a 1995 autobiography, “My Life in High Heels,” which she said was about “the growth of a woman, a woman who survives. It’s about my childhood, the death of my parents, my career, my divorces, and my children. Then of course, the trauma of my marriage to Burt.”

“I think if you’re going to write about yourself, you have to do it warts and all,” Anderson told The Associated Press. “You may not even tell the nicest things about yourself, because you’re telling the truth.”

Anderson is survived by her husband Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo