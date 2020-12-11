Popular Japanese actress Erika Toda marries actor Tori Matsuzaka

Popular Japanese actress Erika Toda and actor Tori Matsuzaka have married, their respective agencies announced Thursday.

"As fellow actors of the same generation, we have come this far by spurring each other on. We hope to keep supporting each other and creating fulfilling times together," the couple, both 32, said in a statement.

The pair, who co-starred in the 2015 Japanese comedy film "April Fools" and in supporting roles for the historical film "The Emperor in August," also announced they had tied the knot on their respective Twitter accounts.

Toda, who played Misa Amane in the live action "Death Note" movies, inspired by the popular namesake manga series, has had leading roles in a range of TV series including "Liar Game," "Code Blue" and the police drama "SPEC." She most recently starred in the NHK serial TV drama "Scarlet."

Matsuzaka has appeared in recent Japanese films such as the "The Blood of Wolves" and "The Journalist," where he starred alongside South Korean actress Shim Eun Kyung.

